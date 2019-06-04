Go “Over The Edge” for Family Support Services

Over The Edge is a fundraiser for Family Support Services. This year, Over The Edge is on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building, 10th & Polk.

“Edgers” raise funds and their reward is to rappel down the historic Santa Fe Building. In addition, there will be booths, family-friendly activities, costumed characters, food trucks and more. This year’s event is in conjunction with the Community Market.

There is still time to get Edgers signed up – there is a $1,000 fundraising commitment.

To donate or for more information click here or call 806-342-2503.

Proceeds will help FSS serve 25,000 people this year in the areas of domestic violence & sexual assault intervention & prevention, emergency safe housing, human trafficking, behavioral health & wellness, prevention education, family strengthening, and veteran resources.

Family Support Services

1001 S Polk

806 342-2500

fss-ama.org

