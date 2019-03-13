Go Joe! - "G.I. Joe" Hospital & Museum Takes Shape
(KFOR) His operating room is a work bench in the back room of a former beauty shop in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.
Surrounded by body parts and the salvage of a million backyard battlefields, Dr. Neil Vitale saves as many G.I. Joes as he can.
"For some reason, kids like to use ice picks on Joes," says Dr. Vitale, who maintains a practice as a real doctor. "Unfortunately, a lot of them were burned up too."
They were really a tough bunch.
Vitale still has the first two G.I. Joes he got as a kid.
"An LSO officer and an Air Force dress parade," he offers.
It's been a decade since his cousin called and told Neil to come and get them out of his attic.
That started a search for other lost soldiers. Pretty soon, he was all over eBay and anywhere else he could think of to re-enlist the original Joes, the Adventure Team, the astronauts.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
