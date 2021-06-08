Go Fund Me Created to Help Guymon Community Theatre

GUYMON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Guymon Community Theatre has been around for decades.

It’s a place where talented people have performed plays and held other special events, but the pandemic and some much needed upgrades has the theater’s owners reaching out for help.

Michael Patterson says part of the reason they need to raise funds is because like so many, this place has been shut down for more than a year. Patterson also says that they need some upgrades to the theater. Things like the lighting system and lighting board.

To donate to the cause click here. Michael also says if you can help in any way to reach out to them.