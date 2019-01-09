Go Behind The Masked Singer’s Costumes

More than nine million viewers tuned in to watch the premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

In a unique twist, the singing competition has audiences and a celebrity panel attempt to solve the mystery of who’s behind the mic.

Episode two set to get even more elaborate with undercover singers dubbed “rabbit, alien, raven, pineapple, poodle, and bee.”

The costume concept truly adds to the whole performance experience.

Robin Thicke says, “Sometimes the performances you see, like a guy in a Monster Costume, and he’s singing, you know, is Sam Smith song and you’re kind of part laughing, you’re part crying.”

Jenny McCarthy says, “But, the fun part is trying to figure out who it is, so, that’s where it takes it to that next level.”

And, it takes a lot of work to put the looks together!

Costume Designer Marina Toybina says, “All together, I would say about twenty, 25 people help me up these customers from scratch. The number one thing that we had to address on stage was visibility. We had to make sure that they could sing, make sure that they could see, and figure out the best with the choreography and the creative directors how to present them.”

The panel says there’s a big reason famous singers would want to do this kind of a show.

Thicke says, “Some of these people are doing this show to try something different and to hide behind the mask so they can only be seen for their performing and their vocals and not be judged upon their previous accomplishments.”

Find round two of “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night on Fox.