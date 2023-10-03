LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Buddy Holly Hall announced that the Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Feb. 19, 2024, starting at 7 p.m.

According to officials, the Glenn Miller Orchestra brings timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls, and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage.

“Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well,” officials said. “This is a show not to miss for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.”

Officials stated that tickets for Glen Miller Orchestra go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. Tickets range in price from $65 to $90, plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, ETIX at 1(800)-514-3849, and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.