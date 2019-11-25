Giving Tuesday Returns

The season of giving is upon us again. For the eighth straight year, Giving Tuesday follows Thursday's Thanksgiving celebration.

In the midst of the most commerce-driven time of the year, people are now asked to set aside at least one day for giving instead of getting.

“You can give an hour of your time, you can of course give cash; non profits always need cash,” says Amy Jacobs.

Jacob is executive director of Share Charlotte, a Giving Tuesday partner where donors and volunteers are connected to nearly 450 charitable or non-profit groups.

“The call to action is to be part of this movement and to give; it doesn’t matter how much or what you give,” she says.

The hope is giving on the one day will translate into giving year-round.

