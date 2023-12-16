Our Outdoors Bound Team is here to help you be a Holiday Hero with gift ideas and inspiration for the outdoors lovers in your life.

CALABAH, N.C. (WFXR) — How would you like to put a family fishing trip under the Christmas tree?

For a lot of families, an ocean fishing trip is on the wish list when they take a vacation at the beach. The problem is, a deep sea charter can be expensive, usually in the neighborhood of $600 to more than $1,000.

With prices like that, ocean fishing plans will have to stay on the wish list for many families.

But, there is a way to get the family out for a day of fishing beyond the breakers that will not break the bank.

It is called a headboat charter, and it can provide families a fishing opportunity at a fraction of the private charter cost. The reason it is called a headboat is because you will pay by the head to get on the boat; usually between $40 and $80 depending on the location and the trip.

Robert Taylor is the owner of the Calabash Fishing Fleet and Seafood Shack in Calabash, North Carolina. He says many families purchase gift certificates for summer trips that they give as holiday presents.

“It’s a great time to be had,” said Taylor. “It’s a great opportunity to come down and catch some fish.”

“It’s an excellent way to get the family out,” added Calabash Fishing Fleet Captain Todd Colabella. “You usually get dinner out of it, too.”

Guests board The Cyclone, one of the Calabash Fishing Fleet’s vessels (Photo: George Noleff)

You can find headboats from Maine to Texas. Many are found in resort areas where families take vacations. The boats will provide gear, tackle, bait, ice, fish cleaning, and depending on the jurisdiction, fishing licenses.

The types of fishing can very, but they usually include bottom fishing with live or cut bait for a variety of species. The Calabash trips concentrate on various drum species and black sea bass, but you will often see sharks, red drum, cobia, and red snapper caught. The truth is, everything will eat live or cut bait, so you never know what is going to be on the other end.

“It’s an adventure!” said Taylor.

A red snapper caught bottom fishing aboard a Calabash Fishing Fleet vessel (Photo: George Noleff)

Becky Guanajuato can attest to that. She hooked into a massive red drum while on a trip out of Calabash.

“For a fleeting moment, you don’t know whether you’ve gotten the bottom or whether you have something serious down there.” said Guanajuato of Indianapolis who was visiting nearby Myrtle Beach on vacation. “It takes just a minute for that fish to take off and then you know you’ve got something good coming up.”

However, catching fish is secondary to getting the family on the water for some quality time, and that is why a headboat charter trip could make for a fantastic affordable family Christmas gift.

“It’s perfect, reasonably priced,” Guanajuato added. “If you happen to catch a stringer of fish and get to take them home with you, that’s just icing on the cake.”

Headboat charters can be found in Virginia Beach, Chincoteague, and the Outer Banks.