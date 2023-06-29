AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains announced that they are searching for the 2023 class of honorees for the annual Amarillo area Distinction Awards, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the West Texas A&M University Alumni Banquet Hall.

According to a Girl Scouts Texas of Oklahoma news release, the event aims to bring people together, and “show recognition to a group of purpose-driven leaders in business, government, education, and philanthropy, who, like our Girl Scouts, are dedicated to service and leadership in their community.”

Officials said nominations will be accepted through Aug. 4.



According to the release, the Women of Distinction Awards will honor three women, a community partner, and one man in the following categories:

Woman of Distinction Award : The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality of life for girls and women. This purpose-driven woman is a champion for female ambition and connects with others to create impactful solutions. She is an inspirational role model who shows young girls how to create positive change in our world.

: The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality of life for girls and women. This purpose-driven woman is a champion for female ambition and connects with others to create impactful solutions. She is an inspirational role model who shows young girls how to create positive change in our world. Rising Star : Girl Scouts know there’s no ‘right age’ to begin making a difference. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a young Woman of Distinction between 14-19 years of age, who has volunteered, supported, or been a member of Girl Scouts for a minimum of two years. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community.

: Girl Scouts know there’s no ‘right age’ to begin making a difference. Each year, one Rising Star Award is presented to a young Woman of Distinction between 14-19 years of age, who has volunteered, supported, or been a member of Girl Scouts for a minimum of two years. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community. Outstanding Community Partner : This award recognizes organizations, corporations, or foundations of all sizes for their philanthropic and/or exceptional involvement with Girl Scouts. This partner makes an impressionable difference to enhance education, and transforming communities, and is dedicated to empowering young leaders.

: This award recognizes organizations, corporations, or foundations of all sizes for their philanthropic and/or exceptional involvement with Girl Scouts. This partner makes an impressionable difference to enhance education, and transforming communities, and is dedicated to empowering young leaders. Lifetime Achievement Award : The recipient of this award is a lifelong Girl Scout who has dedicated her life to serving in the interest and support of female leadership.

: The recipient of this award is a lifelong Girl Scout who has dedicated her life to serving in the interest and support of female leadership. Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout Award: The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality of life for girls and women.

Officials detailed that nominees are not required to previously be a part of Girl Scouts, however, a connection to Girl Scouts is recommended.



To nominate a woman, organization, or man to be considered for the Women of Distinction awards visit the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains website.