AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Girl Scouts learned the Business of Cookies at Cookie University on Saturday, Jan. 5.

The participating Girl Scouts rotated through several stations to learn how to manage their cookie sales, set goals and how to stay safe while selling.

The event was held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

