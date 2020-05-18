Girl Scouts give free masks to Guyon Saunders Resource Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR//KCIT) – The Guyon Saunders Resource Center serves more than 100 people a day.

Recently, a local Girl Scout troop has stepped up to help keep our homeless population safe by making and donating masks.

“As of right now we have done a very good job of not allowing COVID to affect our homeless population and so these masks have been crucial in making that happen. we are so appreciative to the girl scouts in saying we’re going to help you,” Junie Wagner, Executive Director for Guyon Saunders Resource Center, explained.

Stacey Leimen , a Girl Scout troop leader for troop 5754 said giving to the comunity is what being a Girl Scout is all about.

“I try to instill in my girls put your best foot forward, help your community. I want them to have a heart to help other people,” Leimen said.

According to Wagner, for the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, a little help goes a long way.

“To have an organization recognize us and want to help us is huge,” Wagner stated.