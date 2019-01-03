News

Girl Scout Cookie Season Has Begun

Just when you started feeling good about your New Year's resolution to lose weight-- the Girl Scouts start selling cookies!

And they have a new temptation this year.

Girl Scout cookie season officially kicked off Wednesday.

And there's a new cookie in town: Caramel chocolate chip.

The Girl Scouts say the gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

The other gluten-free offering is toffee-tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.

They join returning classics such as thin mints, s'mores and samoas.

