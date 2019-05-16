Gifts for the Graduate

Grad season is here and you can give the graduate in your life a gift with purpose.
Showcased Items:
- For him:
- Solid Cologne $36
- Bluetooth Bull Dog Speaker $40
- iShave Razor $38.99
- Wood Journals & Keychains – $10 – $35
- For her:
- Outdoor Metal Necklaces $30.99
- DIFF Eyewear $65 – $89
- ABLE leather clutches $78 – $108
The Giving Keys $18 – $48
Purpose + Passion is currently hosting a Book Drive for Storybridge Amarillo this week. Help them collect books by bringing by new or gently used children’s books to the store. For every book, Purpose + Passion will give you $1 off your total purchase. The drive ends at 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 18.
Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village
806-418-8920
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com