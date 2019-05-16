Gifts for the Graduate

Grad season is here and you can give the graduate in your life a gift with purpose. 

Showcased Items:

  • For him:
    • Solid Cologne $36
    • Bluetooth Bull Dog Speaker $40
    • iShave Razor $38.99 
    • Wood Journals & Keychains – $10 – $35
  • For her:
    • Outdoor Metal Necklaces $30.99
    • DIFF Eyewear $65 – $89
    • ABLE leather clutches $78 – $108

    • The Giving Keys $18 – $48

Purpose + Passion is currently hosting a Book Drive for Storybridge Amarillo this week. Help them collect books by bringing by new or gently used children’s books to the store. For every book,  Purpose + Passion will give you $1 off your total purchase. The drive ends at 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 18.

 
Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village 
806-418-8920
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

