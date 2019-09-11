Getting kids to eat their veggies

(NBC NEWS) – Variety is key when it comes to getting kids to eat their vegetables!

That’s according to a new study conducted in Australia.

Parents of picky children were told to either introduce one veggie, multiple veggies, or keep their current eating habits.

At first, most kids continued to reject their peas and carrots.

But five weeks later, kids who were given several types of veggies had doubled their consumption.

Three months after the study, most parents said it was ‘very easy’ to get their kids to eat vegetables.