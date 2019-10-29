Get ready to relearn the alphabet song

A new version of the classic "Alphabet Song" has gone viral, shaking up parents and fans of the traditional tune.

A video circling the internet might change the way you sing your A-B-Cs and people are not having it.

In the version created by the children’s site “Dream English”, the new take on the educational song places more emphasis on “l-m-n-o-p”.

Making it easier for children to understand the four separate letters.

The slower rhythm sending social media users far and wide into an uproar.

“Dream English” creators say the remix was created to make it easier for children learning English as a second language to recognize and memorize all 26 letters.