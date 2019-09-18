Get paid to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

Score a chance to win $1,300 by watching 13 movies based off of author Stephen King's novels by October 31st.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re a mega-fan of Stephen King’s most iconic horror movies you could win $1,300 by Halloween.

Udish.com is looking for one lucky Stephen King fanatic to watch 13 of his most classic movies by October 31st.

If selected, the company will give you all of the movies, a survival kit, and even a Fitbit to track your heart rate for jumpscares.

They also want you to track your sleep assuming you get any.

In addition, they’ll give you a movie theater gift card to add a 14th movie either “It Chapter Two” or “Doctor Sleep.”

Once you finish all 13 movies and keep track of the reports, you’ll receive the prize money.

To apply for the position go online and, in 200 words or less, explain, “why you should be tortured this way.”