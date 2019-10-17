Get paid to test out luxury homes

A luxury online marketplace is looking for people to travel around the world and spend the night at high-end properties.

(FOX NEWS) —Want to get paid to stay in luxury homes?

This company might have your dream job.

The online marketplace hushhush.com is looking for people to test out some of the world’s most luxurious houses.

Your job is to ensure the properties meet the standards of the company’s wealthy customers.

The chosen candidates will stay in each property for a week at a time visiting between 10 to 15 properties a year.

A private chateau on the French Riviera, a 25-bedroom Spanish Villa and a mansion in San Francisco are just a few of the places you could find yourself.

All you have to do is submit a detailed review of each trip to get roughly $2,500.

If you think you have what it takes, simply fill out an online form.