Get paid to go on a week-long shopping spree

The coupon site RetailMeNot is hiring a "shopping specialist" to test out coupon codes. One lucky shopper will get $5,000 to spend at top retailers and restaurants.

Listen up shopaholics, you could soon be getting paid to spend.

RetailMeNot is hiring a shopping specialist.

The online coupon company wants to give one lucky person $5,000 to spend on a week-long shopping spree.

Here’s how it works.

The five grand is to be spent at stores and restaurants along with coupon codes and cash back offers from RetailMeNot.

You must shop at a combination of at least five online and physical stores selected by RetailMeNot each day.

Buying a minimum of one item from each store.

Just report back on how practical the coupons were, and on your overall experience.

And, at the end of the week you’ll get to keep everything you bought.