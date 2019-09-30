Get paid to go island-hopping in Greece

Travel company unforgettable Greece is looking for the next island-hopping Instagrammer to spend nine days in Greece while taking pictures.

(FOX NEWS) — Calling all Instagram experts.

This company wants to hire you to take pictures in Greece.

Luxury travel company Unforgettable Greece is looking for someone to join them on an upcoming island tour.

One lucky person will spend nine days traveling across Greece next summer visiting Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, and Crete.

All you have to do is snap Instagram-worthy shots of your experience.

All trip expenses are covered and you’ll even get about $600 and a new Samsung S10 for your troubles.

If you think you have what it takes to be a professional island hopper, you have until November 15th to apply on Instagram.