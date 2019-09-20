AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Get Fit hosts Mayor’s Half Marathon benefiting The Bridge Scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019.

This is one of the longest running half marathons in the state of Texas.

The course takes you from Get Fit, through Wolflin Neighborhood, Downtown, Historic Route 66 and back to Get Fit.

The run takes place during the 10th-anniversary event for Get Fit and during the Wolflin Square Fall Festival.

There was also a 2-person relay, 4-person relay and 5K. Awards will be given for overall, masters and to age group winners. All finishers received a medal.

The half marathon ran from 7:30 am at 1911 S Georgia Street.