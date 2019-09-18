Get Fit Amarillo tells us about their new logo and their upcoming Mayor’s Half Maraton

Get Fit Amarillo joins us on the show to talk about their new logo and merchendise and how you can get ahold of some.

Also, we talk about the upcoming Mayor’s Half Marathon.

The Mayor’s Half Marathon course takes you from the Get Fit store, through Wolflin Neighborhood, Downtown, Historic Route 66 and back to the store. The 5k runs just through Wolflin neighborhood. There will also be games, food trucks, live music, and fun for the whole family.

The marathon begins at 7:30 am on Saturday, September 21st at the Get Fit store on South Georgia St.