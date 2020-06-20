Georgia Mayor Offers Resignation After Controversial Facebook Posts

Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier offers apology to his city's residents and says he plans to step down after a Facebook post promoting racial stereotypes.

(WSAV/NBC News) The mayor of Bloomingdale, Georgia says he plans to resign Friday at the request of the entire city council.

Earlier this week, Mayor Ben Rozier shared a controversial post on Facebook that many have said promotes racial stereotypes.

“I reposted it without thinking about the times we’re living in right now with so much unrest,” the mayor Rozier said.

“I just didn’t think and it’s cost me a job that I really love,” he added. “I love living here in Bloomingdale and I have a lot of respect for the citizens that have elected me.”

The Facebook post targets people who receive government assistance.

“Privilege is living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a water bill,” the post states, in part, “where rising property taxes and rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table.”

“I don’t want to shed a negative light on anyone and I just want to apologize for the post to anybody that I have offended,” Rozier said.

