Gene Howe Elementary honors those who keep our city safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gene Howe Elementary is honoring those who work to keep our city safe.

They celebrated first responders with a parade and fun events all afternoon.

“A lot of kids don’t see the unsung heroes that are behind the scenes of our community. They don’t know the people who can actually come and help whenever there is an emergency or a time of greater need closer to home,” said Gene Howe Music Teacher, Christi Chase.

Students also donated more than $600 to the 100 Club. That money came from a coin drive students held to have AFD hose down their teacher.

