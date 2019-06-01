Gator Breaks Into Florida Home

(WFLA) Patricia Pecora was delivering newspapers on Friday morning when she spotted an 11-foot gator in a nearby yard. It quickly darted to the front door of the home where she then heard a loud crash.

Meanwhile, the owner of the home, Mary Wishhusen, was woken up by the crash and found the gator in her kitchen.

Wishhusen called authorities from her bedroom where she stayed for an hour until the gator was caught.

In all, the gator dented some walls, bit off chunks from two chairs, and broke four bottles of wine. After being caught, the gator was transported to a private location with minor cuts to its shoulder.

Officials say they have seen gators in the area before, however, none have been this big or this aggressive.

