Garrett: Focus on Eagles

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man found guilty and sentenced to 16 years for a 2018 murder will have an additional four years added to his sentence.

Gerardo Marquez, 36, of Portales, was found to be a habitual offender and will serve 20 years for the murder of 32-year-old Erika Zamorano.