Gamestop to close more than 180 stores worldwide

(FOX NEWS) – Gamestop will close more than 180 stores across the globe as the retailer continues to struggle with sales.

The company said the closures at underperforming locations will take place over a six month period.

Shares of the brick-and-mortar store dropped as much as fifteen percent following the closing bell on Tuesday.

Executives say the struggles are a direct result of consumers shifting towards streaming and online games rather than buying in-store consoles and video games.

The company has already closed 195 stores worldwide in the last 12 months.

Gamestop currently operates more than 1,500 stores across 14 countries.