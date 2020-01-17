GALLERY: Whitehouse community rallies behind Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 80 BSA Health System employees were recognized during an honors banquet Thursday night for their 20-plus years of service at the Health System.

Winnie Louis from Panhandle Surgical Hospital, Denise Jaramillo from the BSA Medical Surgical department and Tracy Anderson from the BSA Laboratory were honored for 40 years of service. Kay Lynn Hill from BSA Diagnostic Imaging was honored for 45 years of service. Jeannie Goodman from the BSA Pharmacy was honored for 50 years of service.