Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Trump allies put unproven virus drug to work in Texas
Top Stories
GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order
Survey asks how many people in each state admit to drinking while working from home
The last warm day before our next cooldown
Video
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center accepting donations to support healthcare community
Video
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
The last warm day before our next cooldown
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Updates for March 18
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: Italian Olympian Sabia dies with virus at 56
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympic flame taken off display; next stop unclear
Guirantes headed back to Rutgers instead of WNBA draft
AP Was There: Faldo wins a Masters known for Shark tanking
Everyday Heroes: Jake Modery, Modery Family Dentistry
Video
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Brent’s Cafe: Health Benefits of Chilies
Video
Top Stories
Making Screen Time Count
Video
Rocket Brews: Micheladas
Video
Remarkable Women: Georgia O’Keeffe
Video
Temporary changes to KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00, Studio 4 during COVID-19
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order
News
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 05:03 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 05:03 AM CDT
Queen’s Beach. April 7, 2020.
Queen’s Beach. April 7, 2020.
Kaimana Beach’s parking lot is blocked off as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 7, 2020.
The Hawaiian Airlines International lobby remains empty as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 6, 2020.
National Guard are seen at a checkpoint in the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.
A sight not often seen–an empty curbside at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. April 6, 2020.
A police car sits at the entrance to a coned-off Kailua Beach Park parking lot. The lot will be closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted. April 3, 2020.
The shore line along Kailua. April 3, 2020.
Chinatown businesses remain shuttered as week 2 of the stay-at-home order comes to a close. April 2, 2020.
Chinatown businesses remain shuttered as week 2 of the stay-at-home order comes to a close. April 2, 2020.
‘Iolani Palace stands alone as residents and tourists stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. March 30, 2020.
King Kamehameha’s statue. March 30, 2020.
Hawaiian Airlines’ aircraft line the runway as flights decrease amid the coronavirus pandemic. March 30, 2020.
Beachgoers usually pack themselves onto the sandy area fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village. One day after stay-at-home order started, the beach is empty of its sun seeking bodies. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are abandoned and empty amid the stay-at-home order. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect. March 26, 2020.
The streets of Waikiki are empty one day after stay-at-home order went into effect. March 26, 2020.
The statue of Duke Kahanamoku, which usually welcomes hordes of visitors, stands alone in front of an empty beach. March 26, 2020.
The University of Hawaii is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. March 25, 2020.
The parking lot of Makapu’u Lighthouse trail is completely empty, gates locked. March 25, 2020.
Video Forecast
The last warm day before our next cooldown
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Watch: Dog plays volleyball
Video
“Like A Volcano” – 3,500 Cars Destroyed In Florida Fire
Video
Police department uses eerie siren from ‘The Purge’ to signal start of coronavirus curfew
Wow! Scientists discover massive ocean creature
Video
PHOTOS: Bottomed out on toilet paper
PHOTOS: The spaces we filled, now filled with space
Texas husband supports wife going through chemo by tailgating during the pandemic
Video