Funeral for Rayshard Brooks Held in Atlanta

Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by a police officer on June 12, is being remembered Tuesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

The private service was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the same church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach. The Reverend Raphael Warnock delivered the eulogy.

Brooks was shot and killed on June 12 during a confrontation with Atlanta police officers in a Wendy’s parking lot.

His death has sparked nationwide protests and continued calls for police reform.

