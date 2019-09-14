Fundraiser held for APD officer with cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A fundraiser was held Saturday, September 14 for one of Amarillo Police Department’s own.

The fundraiser was to benefit Corporal Michael Vigil who is battling cancer.

“I got lucky a bunch of my friends from the police department and SWAT team organized this huge cookout,” Cpl. Vigil stated.

The cookout was to show support for Vigil who is battling stage 3 colon cancer. He was diagnosed just a few weeks after finding out his wife was pregnant with their first child.

“It’s very inspiring. our community is great. I love Texas and I love Amarillo,” Vigil said.

Hundreds came out to show their support for Vigil and his family, just as he has shown support for his community over the 11 years he has served on APD.

Bounce houses, food and silent auctions were all part of the fundraiser.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosted a blood drive at the event. The goal of the blood drive was to receive 50 units of blood.

“I want to tell everyone thank you for coming out and showing their support,” Vigil stated.

Vigil said seeing the community rally around him is in many ways healing in its own right.

“Seeing my friends, seeing the people I know in the community has been really good on my heart and really good for my head also,” Vigil said.

To donate to Vigil and contribute to his 6-month long chemotherapy treatments you can go to one of his accounts.

Badger Strong, ANB account – Michael Vigil Benefit Account