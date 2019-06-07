Fun for All at the Amarillo Zoo

At the Amarillo Zoo summer camp, children 7 years old to 12 years old explore the habits and lifestyles of the zoo’s wild residents. Each week-long camp includes a lot of learning and fun, with crafts, games, animal visitors and tours of the zoo. Camps are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $150 per week. 

For more information or to enroll please visit amarillozoo.org or call 806-381-7911. Pre-registration is required.

The Amarillo Zoo also has fun things for families to do together. For more information, check out the Zoo’s calendar

Amarillo Zoo
in Thompson Park 
(806) 381-7911
amarillozoo.org
 

