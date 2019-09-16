Fun foods to try at the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is in full swing and visitors are stopping by to enjoy the games, rides and of course the food.

For many local vendors selling fair food is all part of the fun.

“You get to meet new people and you get to work on your working skills,” David Woodard, a turkey stand worker, stated.

When you work at a turkey leg stand you’re bound to meet hundreds of new faces, and for the Randall High wrestling team it’s a way to work for what they want.

“We have a couple of wrestlers here today and me as a parent. we get to help them enjoy the people and enjoy the turkey legs,” Rosita Cuellar, explained.

For those with a sweet tooth, something at Sugar’s Concessions may be more your taste.

They are known for their deep fried treats like their funnel cakes and fried turtle cheesecake.

“We have pumpkin, red velvet, turtle and regular,” Debbie Roberts, a Sugar’s Concessions employee, said.

After eating filling fair food you may want to try out one of the more unique vendors at Chicken on a Stick.

“We thought outside the box we’re not your average vendor, ” Tony Romero, said.

Most of their food is light, yet filling Asian American food often drawing in large crowds.

“Last night we had a line from here all the way to where that concrete is,” Romero said.

When you’ve eaten all the food you can also get their freshly squeezed lemonade.

Buying from vendors is also supporting local businesses since many are owned and operated by local families.