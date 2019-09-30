Fulton family raises money for local school with viral video

“We’ve always made little videos so I thought it would help us get a few buys and it did,” said Season Fulton, Atlas Fulton’s mom.

Atlas Fulton has a big personality.

“Be a hero, like me, I’m going to save the world,” said Atlas Fulton, Olsen Park Elementary kindergartener.

If that doesn’t convince you, ask him mom Season.

“He loves being characters. He’s always dressed up like monsters and firemen, just everything. He’s tried out every character,” said Season.



Maybe even a little bit silly, but that silliness is helping out a fundraiser for Atlas’ school, Olsen Park Elementary.

People can buy items from a company called Boon’s Supply and a portion of the purchase goes to the school.



“We wanted to help the school out and get the word out and that’s something that I do so I knew how to do it already.He wanted his school to make some money because I try to tell him that we really support education and teachers are just so amazing,” said Season.

“It was so funny making the video so my school could make money,” said Atlas.

“He came up with a lot of the lines on the fly. We did the video really fast. I would tell him what to say and he’d say it and then he’d say something that I didn’t expect. It just cracked us up. We had so much fun making it, of course I have fun just hanging out with my own son but we love making videos with him in them because he’s so funny.” said Season.



Combined with social media and YouTube, the video has been watched over 1,000 times.



For Atlas, knowing that it’s been viewed that many times and it’ll help his school out makes him feel…



“100 percent happy,” said Atlas.

To view the Fulton’s video on Youtube, here’s a link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0j62UidGydc&t=2s