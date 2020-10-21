Fulshear police seize buckets of Alprazolam, generic Xanax

FULSHEAR, Texas (CW39) During a traffic stop near an elementary school, Fulshear police seized buckets of generic Xanax from a driver who ran a stop sign.

Police pulled the driver over near Campbell Elementary School and conducted a search. Turns out the driver and passenger were not from the area.

That’s where they discovered more than 30 pounds of Alprazolam, generic Xanax pills, totaling a street value of $516,000 – 615,000.

The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Since the driver was stopped near the school, he was also charged with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone.