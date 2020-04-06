FTC sues for Juul breakup

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday sued to break up the multibillion-dollar partnership between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs.

(NBC NEWS) — The federal trade commission wants to dissolve a multi-billion-dollar partnership in the world of smoking and vaping.

The FTC sued Wednesday, contending the partnership of tobacco giant Altria and the e-cigarette company Juul labs presents an agreement not to compete in the field of vaping.

Altria, which makes Marlboro, pulled its own line of e-cigarettes in 2018 and bought one-third of Juul for nearly 13 (b) billion dollars.

The FTC contends the agreement violates antitrust laws, by turning from “competitors to collaborators,” as one official put it.

The FTC said the case could to trial next January.

Altria is based in Richmond, Virginia. Juul is based in San Francisco.

More from MyHighPlains.com: