Fruit Recall: Listeria Risk With Fresh-Cut Produce Sold At Walmart Stores

HOUSTON (CW39) If you have any fruit from Walmart in your fridge, you might want to double-check it before consuming it.

Several types of fresh-cut fruits are being recalled for possible listeria contamination in nine states.

The list includes various containers of cut or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe with the brand label Freshness Guaranteed.

The “best if used by” dates run between Oct. 3 and 11.

The packages were sold in select Walmart stores in Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Texas has 508 Walmart locations. Houston has 33.

Have you ever gotten ill from food that was recalled?