Fruit juice linked to cancer

You might want to put the fruit juice back on the shelf.

New research is showing a link between fruit juice and a higher risk of some cancers.

A study published in the British Medical Journal claims the daily consumption of about a can of soda increases your risk of cancer by 18 percent.

This risk, researchers believe could also extend to other sugary drinks.

Although the drinks alone cannot cause cancer, scientists recommend people consume sugary beverages less frequently and in part with a well-balanced diet.