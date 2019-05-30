Frozen veggies and fruit may be better in nutritional value than fresh produce

A new study says that veggies and fruits that are frozen may be nutritionally better than those that are fresh.

Researchers from the University of California, Davis took a look at four vitamins in frozen and fresh produce.

They unveiled that the vitamin content in frozen produce was equivalent or even in some cases higher than their fresh counterparts.

Authors of the study say people should continue to eat either fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables as a source of nutrients and added that the results of the study are minuscule and small enough to be insignificant.

This study appears in the “The US National Library of Medicine.”