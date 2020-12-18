Frontline workers offered free therapy sessions by West Texas A&M University students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For graduate students at West Texas A&M University’s department of psychology, sociology and social work, getting field experience during a pandemic has been a challenge.

“So many agencies have changed protocols and their policies so a lot of our graduate students aren’t getting that practical experience,” Alyson Morgan, Instructor at WT’s Social Work Department, explained.

Morgan, decided to come up with a way to help students while assisting those frontline workers dealing with the stressors of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

“Trauma isn’t necessarily something that happens to you, you can witness it as well and so our frontline workers are essentially experiencing trauma, grief, loss, every single day and sometimes multiple times a day,” Morgan said.

Students will have to hold their own virtual therapy sessions and have to organize it themselves.

“We’ve gone through these courses that have taught us how to manage these things up to this point and this is going to be a really good time to work on these things,” Ashley Heatherly, WT advanced graduate student, stated.

This project is something WT student Heatherly said she can not wait to do.

“I think just putting together this group hopefully will show healthcare workers if nothing else someone cares and somebody wants to help,” Heatherly, explained.

Below are the sessions and links to sign up if interested.

· Session 1: Compassion Fatigue / Secondary Trauma: 8 p.m. Jan and Jan. 7

(signupforms.com/registrations/24687)

· Session 2: Grief / Loss: 8 p.m. Jan. 12 (signupforms.com/registrations/24689) and Jan. 14 (signupforms.com/registrations/24690)

· Session 3: Stress Management / Physical Fatigue: 8 p.m. Jan. 19 (signupforms.com/registrations/24691)

· Session 4: Coping Skills / Resources: 8 p.m. Jan. 26

(signupforms.com/registrations/24693) and Jan. 28