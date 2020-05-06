Front-Line Appreciation Group of Amarillo is providing healthcare workers with free meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wednesday, May 6, is National Nurses Day.

Some community members have decided to celebrate with bringing those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic a free meal.

“This has been very emotionally draining. These patients are very high equity and they also are worrying about exposing their self and their family members. The outpour of support the community has shown has been very appreciative to the staff,” Patti Thompson, the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, explained.

The Front-Line Appreciation Group of Amarillo, also known as FLAG is asking the community to give what they can to help those medical personnel risking their lives to save others.

“We’re asking the community to get involved to help show support for our local medical people that are having such stressful jobs right now and they’re really having to provide not only for the healthcare aspect but the emotional to have to take care of these patients without their families there,” Sammi Murdoch, event coordinator stated.

By supporting FLAG you are also helping to support local businesses.

“What we do is we go in and we ask for donations. we contact one of our partner restaurants. we pay them in full for the meals and they deliver them to the front-line workers,” Murdoch said.

Around 55 meals were given to workers at Northwest Texas Healthcare System as just one way to pay it forward.



