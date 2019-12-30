Fritch man dead after Friday wreck in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a wreck in Sherman County.

It happened on Friday, December 27 around 6:15 p.m., about a half of a mile north of Stratford on US 87.

According to DPS, David Hall, 68, of Fritch attempted to pass a pickup towing a travel trailer when his vehicle hydroplaned. Officials said Hall hit the pickup and travel trailer and continued to slide, hitting another vehicle.

Hall died on the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

One person from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

More from MyHighPlains.com: