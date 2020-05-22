“Friends” cookbook coming in September

(FOX NEWS) — Listen up “Friends” fans.

You can soon eat like some of your favorite characters from the iconic show.

The hit 90’s sitcom is getting its own official cookbook.

It’s chuck full of recipes based on some of the meals eaten by Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, and Ross.

Dishes range from more standard meals like Monica’s friends-giving feast and Phoebe’s grandmother’s cookies to more daring options like Ross’ “moist maker”, Chandler’s “milk you can chew”, and much more.

There’s 144 pages in all for at-home cooks to try.

The “Friends: the official cookbook” won’t officially come out until September 22nd but you can pre-order it now on Amazon for $29.99.