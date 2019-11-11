Frequent pot users twice as likely to suffer a stroke

Frequent pot smokers are more than twice as likely to suffer a stroke compared with those who don't partake

(FOX NEWS) — New research showing smoking pot frequently makes you twice as likely to suffer a stroke compared to those who don’t smoke.

In a pair of new studies, researchers looked at data on more than 43,000 adults, 18 to 44 years old and found those who smoke marijuana more than 10 days a month are nearly 2.5 times more likely to have a stroke than non-users.

Prior studies have shown marijuana can increase blood clotting and cause arteries to narrow, both of which can increase the risk of stroke, researchers pointed out.

Both studies are to be presented at a meeting of the American Heart Association this weekend.

Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.