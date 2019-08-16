French murder suspect captured by Border Patrol

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas – A Frenchman wanted on a murder charge was reportedly captured by Border Patrol agents in Sierra Blanca earlier this month.

Officials with U.S. Border Patrol say back on Aug. 6 agents were conducting immigration inspections on a passenger bus at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint. On the bus, agents found Marouana Bah and learned that he was illegally in the United States, according to the release.

While investigating, agents later learned that Bah was wanted on a murder charge in France, the release states.

“This arrest highlights our law enforcement collaboration, including partnerships well beyond our borders. This wanted international fugitive attempted to remain in the U.S. illegally and was stopped by the diligent work of our Border Patrol agents,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a statement.

Bah was then taken into custody and process. Officials say Homeland Security Investigations will take over the case.