Free Sunscreen: Rhode Island Battles The Burn

(WJAR) Rhode Island is doing its part to wipe out skin cancer that’s caused by overexposure to the sun.

The state is teaming up with sunscreen company Raw Elements USA to offer free sunscreen dispenser stations at all state-run beaches and several parks for the 2019 summer season.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., with more than two million new cases diagnosed and more than five million people treated each year.

Overexposure to the sun is the leading cause of skin cancer.

“We see patients all the time for sunburns and we see tons of skin cancers. We probably treat at least 10 skin cancers a day,” says Dr. Vincent Criscione of South Coast Dermatology. “Depending on your skin type, you can get a burn within 15 minutes.”

Offering environmentally-safe sunscreen to visitors to state beaches is a way to help reduce the risk of developing skin cancer.

