Free Pet Microchipping at Sam Houston Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Today, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAM&W) is offering free microchipping for pets at Sam Houston Park at 4101 Line Ave.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., pet owners can visit the park and get a free microchip for their family pet.

According to the Animal Health Foundation, one in three family pets will be lost during its lifetime, and without identification, around 90% will not return home.

Animals are received into the City of Amarillo shelter on a daily basis with no identification, making it difficult to reunite those lost pets with their families. To learn more about pet micro-chipping and how it can help you find your lost animal, visit their website. To see a listing of animals currently in the City’s care, click here.

