News

Free Pet Microchipping at Sam Houston Park

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 03:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 11:11 PM CDT

Free Pet Microchipping at Sam Houston Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Today, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAM&W) is offering free microchipping for pets at Sam Houston Park at 4101 Line Ave.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., pet owners can visit the park and get a free microchip for their family pet.

According to the Animal Health Foundation, one in three family pets will be lost during its lifetime, and without identification, around 90% will not return home.

Animals are received into the City of Amarillo shelter on a daily basis with no identification, making it difficult to reunite those lost pets with their families. To learn more about pet micro-chipping and how it can help you find your lost animal, visit their website. To see a listing of animals currently in the City’s care, click here.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News