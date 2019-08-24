Free health clinic to offer services in Amarillo on Sunday, Aug. 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Approximately 250 healthcare professionals and volunteers will operate a no-cost medical and dental clinic in Amarillo on Sunday, Aug. 25.

According to Jumpstart Free Health Clinic, which is organizing the event, $800,000 in free health-related services will be offered to noninsured and underinsured residents of Amarillo.

The clinic will be at the 3 Angels Community Center at 405 S. Western St.

Free on-site services include primary care visits, mental health services, dental cleanings, vision services (including free eye examinations and eyeglasses), and adult immunizations.

Other services include medical massage, hydrotherapy, lifestyle counseling, chaplaincy services, clothing and food pantry, healthy cooking demos and nutritional counseling.

Dog grooming will also be available as well as a free meal for those on-site during the lunch hour.

The clinic runs from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Amarillo residents can obtain more information at JumpstartAmarillo.com or by calling 888-686-7865.

Jumpstart Free Health Clinic is a service of the Southwest Chapter of Adventist-Laymen’s Services & Industries in partnership with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, several local partner agencies, and other entities.