The Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation is offering free drop-in tennis for all levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. The lessons are for ages 5-18.

Ages 10 and under are from 9 to 10 a.m.

Ages 11-18 are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lessons are Monday-Friday in June and July (except the week of July 4th) at Memorial Park Tennis Courts. All equipment is provided. For more information, visit the Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation on Facebook.