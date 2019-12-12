Frank Phillips College Receives $274,761 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Frank Phillips College a $274,761 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant. The grant will help the school purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in the petroleum refining and chemical products industry.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students in high-demand occupations.

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson will present a check to representatives from Frank Phillips College starting at 10:30 am at the Frank Phillips College, Center for Access and Innovation Building, Main Foyer Area in Borger, Texas.