WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Today was amazing to be able to get out into the community and truly give back. The parent company of FOX 44, Nexstar Media, is celebrating it’s 26 Founder’s Day.

“I look forward to this,” FOX 44 Sales Executive Kenyouna Ridge said. “It’s just such an amazing way to give back. And I feel great.”

Every year around this time, station’s around the country will go out into their communities to help and give back. Today, the FOX 44 team was at Hidden Treasures of Caritas.

“And what they’re doing is going through all of these items. All the items that you see around us are donated and they’re going through these items and getting them ready to go on the sales floor,” Caritas Executive Director Ann Owen said.

Our team sorted through tons of items, from clothes to electronics, making sure everything that would be sold was working properly and had no damages.

FOX 44’s Weekend Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says this is something she’s happy to be a part of.

“Being able to give back, you know, on our Nexstar Founder’s Day is something that’s really exciting, I think, for all of us because, you know, we only get to do this once a year,” she said. “And I think a lot of us would like to do it more than that. But being here, being able to help out, it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Director Owen told FOX 44 that every sale Hidden Treasures makes, the profits go toward the programs Caritas offers to those in need.

“We have just all sorts of programs to help people not only get food, but help themselves maybe earn a degree or find a better job,” Owen said. “Just try to help them kind of lift themselves out of poverty.”

And it truly is full of hidden treasures, as some of our team found items they purchased after the day was done.

But everyone had fun and were happy to give back to the community who help us do our jobs.

“No, it’s actually a lot of fun,” FOX 44 Producer Tristan Velazquez said. “Like I thought this was going to be not as fun as it is. Yeah, we are having fun. Yeah, we’re having a good time. It’s a lot of fun just helping and serving the community.”