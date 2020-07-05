Fourth of July fireworks in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fourth of July festivities wrap up in Sioux Falls on Saturday with a fireworks show.

Business owners in the city stepped up to bring fireworks to the city after the Sioux Falls Jaycees cancelled its annual show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks will be shot from Elmwood Golf Course. The location change has also forced a time change as the fireworks will have to be held until after Saturday’s final flight into Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Saturday night’s firework show is expected to begin at 10:20 p.m. CT.

You can watch in the video player above at that time.